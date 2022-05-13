RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 12:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Anderson, Chicago, .347; Bogaerts, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; France, Seattle, .325; Benintendi, Kansas City, .314; Devers, Boston, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .304; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; J.Martinez, Boston, .298.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Judge, New York, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21; Ward, Los Angeles, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; France, Seattle, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Peña, Houston, 20; Bregman, Houston, 20.

HITS_France, Seattle, 41; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; Anderson, Chicago, 35; J.Crawford, Seattle, 35; Bichette, Toronto, 34; Hays, Baltimore, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Benintendi, Kansas City, 33; Frazier, Seattle, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

DOUBLES_Espinal, Toronto, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; A.García, Texas, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Alvarez, Houston, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Seager, Texas, 7.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Tucker, Houston, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Robert, Chicago, 6; 10 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Feyereisen, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.56.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; Cease, Chicago, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Eovaldi, Boston, 42; Gilbert, Seattle, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ray, Seattle, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Garcia, Houston, 37; Giolito, Chicago, 37.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Spy agencies look to standardize use of open source intelligence

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

House advances bill to boost pay, benefits system for TSA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up