Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 3:48 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Anderson, Chicago, .347; Bogaerts, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; France, Seattle, .325; Benintendi, Kansas City, .314; Devers, Boston, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .304; Hays, Baltimore, .301.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Judge, New York, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21; Ward, Los Angeles, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; Devers, Boston, 19; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; France, Seattle, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Peña, Houston, 20; Bregman, Houston, 20.

HITS_France, Seattle, 41; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; Anderson, Chicago, 35; J.Crawford, Seattle, 35; Bichette, Toronto, 34; Hays, Baltimore, 34; Frazier, Seattle, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

DOUBLES_Espinal, Toronto, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Seager, Texas, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Robert, Chicago, 6; 9 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Feyereisen, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.56.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; Cease, Chicago, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Eovaldi, Boston, 42; Gilbert, Seattle, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ray, Seattle, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Giolito, Chicago, 37.

