AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .343; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; O.Miller, Cleveland, .338; Margot, Tampa Bay, .337; Anderson, Chicago, .330; Benintendi, Kansas City, .330; Hays, Baltimore, .327; Franco, Tampa Bay, .322; Trout, Los Angeles, .319.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Springer, Toronto, 19; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Rizzo, New York, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Naylor, Cleveland, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Anderson, Chicago, 32; Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Benintendi, Kansas City, 31; 5 tied at 30.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Espinal, Toronto, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9; S.Murphy, Oakland, 9; 7 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Margot, Tampa Bay, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 10 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.74; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; Verlander, Houston, 1.93; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.25; Cease, Chicago, 2.38.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Montas, Oakland, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Manoah, Toronto, 35; Gilbert, Seattle, 33.

