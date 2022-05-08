RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .356; Benintendi, Kansas City, .354; O.Miller, Cleveland, .353; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Anderson, Chicago, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .337; France, Seattle, .324; Trout, Los Angeles, .321; Kwan, Cleveland, .319; Margot, Tampa Bay, .313.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Ward, Los Angeles, 19; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; O.Miller, Cleveland, 18; Springer, Toronto, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Judge, New York, 17.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17.

HITS_France, Seattle, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Anderson, Chicago, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Bichette, Toronto, 30; Benintendi, Kansas City, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Springer, Toronto, 29.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; Espinal, Toronto, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9; J.Martinez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Bradley Jr., Boston, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Manoah, Toronto, 1.45; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.63; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 1.93; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.25; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.57; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.76.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Montas, Oakland, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Gilbert, Seattle, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Manoah, Toronto, 32; Cortes Jr., New York, 31; Ray, Seattle, 31; Ed.Rodriguez, Detroit, 31; Verlander, Houston, 31.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up