AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .371; Benintendi, Kansas City, .367; J.Crawford, Seattle, .357; Bogaerts, Boston, .356; France, Seattle, .347; Ramírez, Cleveland, .341; Anderson, Chicago, .329; Neuse, Oakland, .329; Franco, Tampa Bay, .319; Meadows, Detroit, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .319.

RUNS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Springer, Toronto, 17; Straw, Cleveland, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ward, Los Angeles, 16; 7 tied at 15.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Stanton, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 15.

HITS_France, Seattle, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; J.Crawford, Seattle, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Benintendi, Kansas City, 29; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Judge, New York, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Springer, Toronto, 26.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Larnach, Minnesota, 8; J.Martinez, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Locastro, New York, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.64; Kopech, Chicago, 1.17; Wacha, Boston, 1.39; Manoah, Toronto, 1.45; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 1.48; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.63; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.22; Gausman, Toronto, 2.27.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Gausman, Toronto, 41; Cease, Chicago, 39; Eovaldi, Boston, 32; Manoah, Toronto, 32; Montas, Oakland, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Bieber, Cleveland, 29; Cortes Jr., New York, 28; Ryan, Minnesota, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28.

