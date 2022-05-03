RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Crawford, Seattle, .375; Bogaerts, Boston, .369; Benintendi, Kansas City, .365; France, Seattle, .341; Ramírez, Cleveland, .341; Anderson, Chicago, .329; Neuse, Oakland, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .324; Meadows, Detroit, .319; Franco, Tampa Bay, .313; N.Lowe, Texas, .313.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Springer, Toronto, 17; Straw, Cleveland, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Ward, Los Angeles, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; 8 tied at 14.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 31; France, Seattle, 31; J.Crawford, Seattle, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Benintendi, Kansas City, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Springer, Toronto, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 25; Judge, New York, 25.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Larnach, Minnesota, 8; J.Martinez, Boston, 8; Devers, Boston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Peña, Houston, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Locastro, New York, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING_Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.64; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19; Gausman, Toronto, 2.27; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.46; Cease, Chicago, 2.48; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.51; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.57.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Gausman, Toronto, 41; Cease, Chicago, 39; Eovaldi, Boston, 32; Montas, Oakland, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Bieber, Cleveland, 29; Cortes Jr., New York, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Cole, New York, 27; Gilbert, Seattle, 27.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up