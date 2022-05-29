AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .376; Arraez, Minnesota, .359; Anderson, Chicago, .354; Devers, Boston, .347; France, Seattle, .342; Benintendi, Kansas City,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .376; Arraez, Minnesota, .359; Anderson, Chicago, .354; Devers, Boston, .347; France, Seattle, .342; Benintendi, Kansas City, .323; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; J.Crawford, Seattle, .306; Judge, New York, .304.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Straw, Cleveland, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Springer, Toronto, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 34; Tucker, Houston, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 69; France, Seattle, 64; Anderson, Chicago, 57; J.Martinez, Boston, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Benintendi, Kansas City, 53; Judge, New York, 52; Hays, Baltimore, 49; J.Crawford, Seattle, 48; Mancini, Baltimore, 48; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 48.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 19; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 13; S.Murphy, Oakland, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Walsh, Los Angeles, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Feyereisen, Tampa Bay, 4-0.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.60; Cortes, New York, 1.70; Manoah, Toronto, 1.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Taillon, New York, 2.49; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 74; Cole, New York, 72; Cease, Chicago, 71; Ray, Seattle, 68; Montas, Oakland, 66; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 60; Eovaldi, Boston, 59.

