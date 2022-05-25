RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 12:02 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .366; Anderson, Chicago, .365; Arraez, Minnesota, .354; Devers, Boston, .337; Benintendi, Kansas City, .329; France, Seattle, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .323; Trout, Los Angeles, .323; Judge, New York, .314; Mancini, Baltimore, .293; Peña, Houston, .293; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .293.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Devers, Boston, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Bogaerts, Boston, 26; Springer, Toronto, 26.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Bregman, Houston, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 59; France, Seattle, 57; Anderson, Chicago, 54; Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Benintendi, Kansas City, 49; Judge, New York, 49; J.Martinez, Boston, 49; Mancini, Baltimore, 46; Frazier, Seattle, 44; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44.

DOUBLES_J.Martinez, Boston, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 14; K.Hernández, Boston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Bradley Jr., Boston, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Hays, Baltimore, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Altuve, Houston, 9; Suárez, Seattle, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 12; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; 5 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; Urquidy, Houston, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.22; Kopech, Chicago, 1.29; Manoah, Toronto, 1.62; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.64; Cortes, New York, 1.80; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Skubal, Detroit, 2.22; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.29; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 74; Cease, Chicago, 71; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Cole, New York, 62; Ray, Seattle, 58; Cortes, New York, 56; Gilbert, Seattle, 55; Montas, Oakland, 55; Eovaldi, Boston, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53.

