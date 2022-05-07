RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Long helps Red Bulls…

Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (2-3-6).

The Red Bulls outshot the Timbers 10-6, with three shots on goal to one for the Timbers.

David Bingham had two saves for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union and the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up