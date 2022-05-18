RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Lod sparks Minnesota United to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 10:22 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.

Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).

United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

