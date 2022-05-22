Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 10:53 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colorado Rapids upped their home unbeaten streak to 24 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

With the win, the Rapids (5-5-3) matched the current run of Nashville SC for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake is second at 29.

It was the 50th MLS win for Rapids head coach Robin Fraser.

The Sounders (4-6-1) had won two straight coming in but have now lost five on the road this season.

The Rapids outshot the Sounders 10-5 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Stefan Frei saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

