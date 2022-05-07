Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open Scores

|Saturday
|At The Grove
|College Grove, Tenn.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,368; Par: 72
|Third Round
Kevin Yu 67-68-67_202
Zecheng Dou 69-66-68_203
Brent Grant 69-65-69_203
Sangmoon Bae 68-68-68_204
John VanDerLaan 71-65-68_204
Tom Whitney 65-70-69_204
Jeremy Paul 68-66-70_204
Robby Shelton 66-69-70_205
Patrick Fishburn 67-68-70_205
Sam Stevens 68-70-68_206
Xinjun Zhang 67-69-70_206
Vincent Norrman 68-70-69_207
Will Gordon 66-71-70_207
Albin Choi 68-69-70_207
Zack Fischer 66-69-72_207
Ben Taylor 70-69-69_208
Paul Haley II 69-69-70_208
Quade Cummins 64-68-76_208
Cody Blick 72-67-70_209
Harrison Endycott 71-67-71_209
Mac Meissner 68-69-72_209
Alex Weiss 69-72-68_209
Michael Feagles 71-68-71_210
Vince India 70-69-71_210
Erik Barnes 70-70-70_210
Kevin Dougherty 69-69-72_210
Mark Anderson 70-68-72_210
Alexandre Rocha 68-72-70_210
Ben Griffin 70-67-73_210
Nicolas Echavarria 67-68-75_210
Michael Kim 70-69-72_211
Alex Chiarella 68-71-72_211
Tyson Alexander 70-69-72_211
Cody Gribble 71-69-71_211
Carson Young 67-71-73_211
Theo Humphrey 68-72-71_211
Nicholas Lindheim 72-69-70_211
David Hearn 69-68-74_211
Taylor Montgomery 72-69-70_211
José de Jesús Rodríguez 65-74-73_212
Justin Suh 73-66-73_212
Fabián Gómez 66-74-72_212
Ryan McCormick 70-68-74_212
Marcelo Rozo 68-72-72_212
Tano Goya 68-73-71_212
Jay Card III 67-71-75_213
Brandon Harkins 66-74-73_213
Marcos Montenegro 69-71-73_213
Shawn Stefani 67-73-73_213
Julián Etulain 71-66-76_213
Taylor Dickson 70-71-72_213
Trevor Werbylo 70-71-72_213
Sam Saunders 69-67-77_213
MJ Daffue 69-72-72_213
Byeong Hun An 70-69-75_214
Jimmy Stanger 71-70-73_214
Carl Yuan 67-74-73_214
Brad Hopfinger 71-70-73_214
Kyle Reifers 71-68-76_215
Akshay Bhatia 73-67-75_215
Anders Albertson 71-70-74_215
Seonghyeon Kim 71-70-74_215
Chris Baker 71-70-74_215
Billy Tom Sargent 74-67-75_216
Jason Millard 65-75-77_217
Kyle Westmoreland 68-73-76_217
Tag Ridings 67-72-80_219
