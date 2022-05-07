RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open Scores

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 7:49 PM

Saturday
At The Grove
College Grove, Tenn.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,368; Par: 72
Third Round

Kevin Yu 67-68-67_202

Zecheng Dou 69-66-68_203

Brent Grant 69-65-69_203

Sangmoon Bae 68-68-68_204

John VanDerLaan 71-65-68_204

Tom Whitney 65-70-69_204

Jeremy Paul 68-66-70_204

Robby Shelton 66-69-70_205

Patrick Fishburn 67-68-70_205

Sam Stevens 68-70-68_206

Xinjun Zhang 67-69-70_206

Vincent Norrman 68-70-69_207

Will Gordon 66-71-70_207

Albin Choi 68-69-70_207

Zack Fischer 66-69-72_207

Ben Taylor 70-69-69_208

Paul Haley II 69-69-70_208

Quade Cummins 64-68-76_208

Cody Blick 72-67-70_209

Harrison Endycott 71-67-71_209

Mac Meissner 68-69-72_209

Alex Weiss 69-72-68_209

Michael Feagles 71-68-71_210

Vince India 70-69-71_210

Erik Barnes 70-70-70_210

Kevin Dougherty 69-69-72_210

Mark Anderson 70-68-72_210

Alexandre Rocha 68-72-70_210

Ben Griffin 70-67-73_210

Nicolas Echavarria 67-68-75_210

Michael Kim 70-69-72_211

Alex Chiarella 68-71-72_211

Tyson Alexander 70-69-72_211

Cody Gribble 71-69-71_211

Carson Young 67-71-73_211

Theo Humphrey 68-72-71_211

Nicholas Lindheim 72-69-70_211

David Hearn 69-68-74_211

Taylor Montgomery 72-69-70_211

José de Jesús Rodríguez 65-74-73_212

Justin Suh 73-66-73_212

Fabián Gómez 66-74-72_212

Ryan McCormick 70-68-74_212

Marcelo Rozo 68-72-72_212

Tano Goya 68-73-71_212

Jay Card III 67-71-75_213

Brandon Harkins 66-74-73_213

Marcos Montenegro 69-71-73_213

Shawn Stefani 67-73-73_213

Julián Etulain 71-66-76_213

Taylor Dickson 70-71-72_213

Trevor Werbylo 70-71-72_213

Sam Saunders 69-67-77_213

MJ Daffue 69-72-72_213

Byeong Hun An 70-69-75_214

Jimmy Stanger 71-70-73_214

Carl Yuan 67-74-73_214

Brad Hopfinger 71-70-73_214

Kyle Reifers 71-68-76_215

Akshay Bhatia 73-67-75_215

Anders Albertson 71-70-74_215

Seonghyeon Kim 71-70-74_215

Chris Baker 71-70-74_215

Billy Tom Sargent 74-67-75_216

Jason Millard 65-75-77_217

Kyle Westmoreland 68-73-76_217

Tag Ridings 67-72-80_219

