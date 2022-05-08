Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open Par Scores

Sunday At The Grove College Grove, Tenn. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,368; Par: 72 Final Round Brent Grant (500), $135,000 69-65-69-69_272 -16…

Sunday At The Grove College Grove, Tenn. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,368; Par: 72 Final Round

Brent Grant (500), $135,000 69-65-69-69_272 -16

Kevin Yu (300), $67,500 67-68-67-71_273 -15

Zack Fischer (163), $39,375 66-69-72-67_274 -14

Vincent Norrman (163), $39,375 68-70-69-67_274 -14

Jeremy Paul (100), $26,125 68-66-70-71_275 -13

Tom Whitney (100), $26,125 65-70-69-71_275 -13

Zecheng Dou (100), $26,125 69-66-68-72_275 -13

Mark Anderson (80), $20,625 70-68-72-66_276 -12

Robby Shelton (80), $20,625 66-69-70-71_276 -12

Sangmoon Bae (80), $20,625 68-68-68-72_276 -12

Xinjun Zhang (68), $17,119 67-69-70-71_277 -11

John VanDerLaan (68), $17,119 71-65-68-73_277 -11

Taylor Montgomery (56), $13,969 72-69-70-67_278 -10

Alex Chiarella (56), $13,969 68-71-72-67_278 -10

Will Gordon (56), $13,969 66-71-70-71_278 -10

Patrick Fishburn (56), $13,969 67-68-70-73_278 -10

Fabián Gómez (47), $10,523 66-74-72-67_279 -9

Tyson Alexander (47), $10,523 70-69-72-68_279 -9

Ben Griffin (47), $10,523 70-67-73-69_279 -9

Ben Taylor (47), $10,523 70-69-69-71_279 -9

Sam Stevens (47), $10,523 68-70-68-73_279 -9

Erik Barnes (37), $7,377 70-70-70-70_280 -8

Kevin Dougherty (37), $7,377 69-69-72-70_280 -8

Vince India (37), $7,377 70-69-71-70_280 -8

Mac Meissner (37), $7,377 68-69-72-71_280 -8

Paul Haley II (37), $7,377 69-69-70-72_280 -8

Justin Suh (30), $5,573 73-66-73-69_281 -7

Carson Young (30), $5,573 67-71-73-70_281 -7

Cody Blick (30), $5,573 72-67-70-72_281 -7

Quade Cummins (30), $5,573 64-68-76-73_281 -7

Albin Choi (30), $5,573 68-69-70-74_281 -7

MJ Daffue (21), $4,463 69-72-72-69_282 -6

Taylor Dickson (21), $4,463 70-71-72-69_282 -6

Trevor Werbylo (21), $4,463 70-71-72-69_282 -6

Marcos Montenegro (21), $4,463 69-71-73-69_282 -6

Marcelo Rozo (21), $4,463 68-72-72-70_282 -6

Michael Kim (21), $4,463 70-69-72-71_282 -6

Nicolas Echavarria (21), $4,463 67-68-75-72_282 -6

Michael Feagles (21), $4,463 71-68-71-72_282 -6

Carl Yuan (14), $3,713 67-74-73-69_283 -5

Sam Saunders (14), $3,713 69-67-77-70_283 -5

Tano Goya (14), $3,713 68-73-71-71_283 -5

Jose de Jesus Rodríguez (14), $3,713 65-74-73-71_283 -5

David Hearn (14), $3,713 69-68-74-72_283 -5

Byeong Hun An (11), $3,425 70-69-75-70_284 -4

Jimmy Stanger (11), $3,425 71-70-73-70_284 -4

Theo Humphrey (11), $3,425 68-72-71-73_284 -4

Jay Card III (9), $3,300 67-71-75-72_285 -3

Alex Weiss (9), $3,300 69-72-68-76_285 -3

Harrison Endycott (9), $3,300 71-67-71-76_285 -3

Anders Albertson (7), $3,191 71-70-74-71_286 -2

Brad Hopfinger (7), $3,191 71-70-73-72_286 -2

Julián Etulain (7), $3,191 71-66-76-73_286 -2

Alexandre Rocha (7), $3,191 68-72-70-76_286 -2

Seonghyeon Kim (6), $3,128 71-70-74-72_287 -1

Kyle Reifers (6), $3,128 71-68-76-72_287 -1

Shawn Stefani (6), $3,128 67-73-73-74_287 -1

Ryan McCormick (6), $3,128 70-68-74-75_287 -1

Nicholas Lindheim (5), $3,090 72-69-70-77_288 E

Jason Millard (5), $3,038 65-75-77-72_289 +1

Kyle Westmoreland (5), $3,038 68-73-76-72_289 +1

Chris Baker (5), $3,038 71-70-74-74_289 +1

Billy Tom Sargent (5), $3,038 74-67-75-73_289 +1

Brandon Harkins (5), $3,038 66-74-73-76_289 +1

Cody Gribble (5), $3,038 71-69-71-78_289 +1

Akshay Bhatia (4), $2,985 73-67-75-75_290 +2

Tag Ridings (4), $2,970 67-72-80-82_301 +13

