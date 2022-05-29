Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Scores

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 7:47 PM

Sunday
At The Blue Hills Country Club
Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71
Final Round
x-won on third playoff hole

x-Harry Hall (500), $135,000 65-67-65-65_262

Nick Hardy (300), $67,500 64-68-65-65_262

Jimmy Stanger (163), $39,375 66-67-67-65_265

Christopher Petefish (163), $39,375 65-66-68-66_265

Spencer Ralston (100), $26,125 70-66-68-62_266

Mac Meissner (100), $26,125 65-67-68-66_266

Davis Thompson (100), $26,125 67-68-62-69_266

Justin Suh (83), $21,375 65-69-69-64_267

Taylor Montgomery (83), $21,375 67-68-67-65_267

Ben Martin (75), $19,125 66-68-67-67_268

Paul Haley II (68), $17,119 69-65-70-65_269

Brandon Crick (68), $17,119 67-68-66-68_269

Nelson Ledesma (55), $13,575 68-70-67-65_270

Ben Griffin (55), $13,575 66-70-67-67_270

Carl Yuan (55), $13,575 66-70-67-67_270

Kevin Yu (55), $13,575 67-70-66-67_270

Aaron Baddeley (55), $13,575 65-71-65-69_270

Sam Stevens (47), $10,500 68-69-67-67_271

Tano Goya (47), $10,500 66-69-68-68_271

Trace Crowe (47), $10,500 68-68-65-70_271

Nick Voke (42), $8,813 65-70-73-64_272

Steven Fisk (42), $8,813 67-67-71-67_272

Michael Kim (36), $7,093 63-73-70-67_273

Ryan Linton (36), $7,093 65-70-71-67_273

Austin Eckroat (36), $7,093 66-69-69-69_273

Dylan Meyer (36), $7,093 69-69-65-70_273

Kevin Roy (30), $5,573 70-66-72-66_274

T.J. Vogel (30), $5,573 67-71-69-67_274

Josh Teater (30), $5,573 69-68-67-70_274

Ted Potter, Jr. (30), $5,573 66-72-66-70_274

Trevor Cone (30), $5,573 69-66-67-72_274

Corey Pereira (20), $4,396 70-67-69-69_275

Patrick Flavin (20), $4,396 67-69-69-70_275

David Perkins (20), $4,396 67-67-71-70_275

Nicholas Lindheim (20), $4,396 66-71-68-70_275

Garett Reband (20), $4,396 67-71-67-70_275

Jeremy Paul (20), $4,396 68-69-67-71_275

John Augenstein (20), $4,396 65-68-70-72_275

Vince India (20), $4,396 68-67-68-72_275

Brandon Hoelzer (20), $4,396 68-68-66-73_275

Jacob Bergeron (12), $3,568 69-67-76-64_276

Matt McCarty (12), $3,568 67-68-73-68_276

Kevin Dougherty (12), $3,568 68-69-70-69_276

Marcelo Rozo (12), $3,568 69-69-69-69_276

Peyton White (12), $3,568 66-71-67-72_276

Seonghyeon Kim (12), $3,568 68-67-68-73_276

Brad Brunner (12), $3,568 67-65-70-74_276

Brian Smock (9), $3,281 69-68-71-69_277

Trey Shirley (9), $3,281 71-67-70-69_277

Ashton Van Horne (9), $3,281 65-68-73-71_277

Matt Atkins (9), $3,281 67-71-68-71_277

Augusto Nunez (7), $3,173 67-71-70-70_278

Chris Baker (7), $3,173 71-66-71-70_278

Chandler Blanchet (7), $3,173 66-70-71-71_278

Luke Guthrie (7), $3,173 70-67-69-72_278

Kyle Westmoreland (6), $3,120 67-69-71-72_279

Will Gordon (6), $3,120 64-74-69-72_279

Rhein Gibson (6), $3,120 69-69-68-73_279

Brandon Matthews (5), $3,068 66-70-78-66_280

Michael Feagles (5), $3,068 67-70-70-73_280

Harrison Endycott (5), $3,068 71-67-68-74_280

Brad Hopfinger (5), $3,068 65-72-66-77_280

Billy Tom Sargent (4), $3,030 68-69-68-76_281

Ryan McCormick (4), $3,008 70-68-71-73_282

Xinjun Zhang (4), $3,008 67-70-71-74_282

Philip Knowles (4), $2,985 69-69-70-75_283

