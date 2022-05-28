Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Scores

Saturday At The Blue Hills Country Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71 Third Round Davis Thompson 67-68-62_197…

Saturday At The Blue Hills Country Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71 Third Round

Davis Thompson 67-68-62_197

Nick Hardy 64-68-65_197

Harry Hall 65-67-65_197

Christopher Petefish 65-66-68_199

Mac Meissner 65-67-68_200

Jimmy Stanger 66-67-67_200

Trace Crowe 68-68-65_201

Aaron Baddeley 65-71-65_201

Brandon Crick 67-68-66_201

Ben Martin 66-68-67_201

Brandon Hoelzer 68-68-66_202

Taylor Montgomery 67-68-67_202

Trevor Cone 69-66-67_202

Brad Brunner 67-65-70_202

Dylan Meyer 69-69-65_203

Kevin Yu 67-70-66_203

Brad Hopfinger 65-72-66_203

Carl Yuan 66-70-67_203

Ben Griffin 66-70-67_203

Seonghyeon Kim 68-67-68_203

Tano Goya 66-69-68_203

Vince India 68-67-68_203

Justin Suh 65-69-69_203

John Augenstein 65-68-70_203

Ted Potter, Jr. 66-72-66_204

Sam Stevens 68-69-67_204

Jeremy Paul 68-69-67_204

Josh Teater 69-68-67_204

Peyton White 66-71-67_204

Spencer Ralston 70-66-68_204

Austin Eckroat 66-69-69_204

Paul Haley II 69-65-70_204

Garett Reband 67-71-67_205

Nelson Ledesma 68-70-67_205

Billy Tom Sargent 68-69-68_205

Nicholas Lindheim 66-71-68_205

Patrick Flavin 67-69-69_205

David Perkins 67-67-71_205

Steven Fisk 67-67-71_205

Harrison Endycott 71-67-68_206

Matt Atkins 67-71-68_206

Rhein Gibson 69-69-68_206

Luke Guthrie 70-67-69_206

Corey Pereira 70-67-69_206

Michael Kim 63-73-70_206

Ryan Linton 65-70-71_206

Ashton Van Horne 65-68-73_206

Marcelo Rozo 69-69-69_207

Will Gordon 64-74-69_207

T.J. Vogel 67-71-69_207

Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207

Michael Feagles 67-70-70_207

Kyle Westmoreland 67-69-71_207

Chandler Blanchet 66-70-71_207

Trey Shirley 71-67-70_208

Philip Knowles 69-69-70_208

Augusto Núñez 67-71-70_208

Chris Baker 71-66-71_208

Brian Smock 69-68-71_208

Xinjun Zhang 67-70-71_208

Kevin Roy 70-66-72_208

Nick Voke 65-70-73_208

Matt McCarty 67-68-73_208

Ryan McCormick 70-68-71_209

Jacob Bergeron 69-67-76_212

Brandon Matthews 66-70-78_214

