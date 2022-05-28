Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At The Blue Hills Country Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71
|Third Round
Davis Thompson 67-68-62_197
Nick Hardy 64-68-65_197
Harry Hall 65-67-65_197
Christopher Petefish 65-66-68_199
Mac Meissner 65-67-68_200
Jimmy Stanger 66-67-67_200
Trace Crowe 68-68-65_201
Aaron Baddeley 65-71-65_201
Brandon Crick 67-68-66_201
Ben Martin 66-68-67_201
Brandon Hoelzer 68-68-66_202
Taylor Montgomery 67-68-67_202
Trevor Cone 69-66-67_202
Brad Brunner 67-65-70_202
Dylan Meyer 69-69-65_203
Kevin Yu 67-70-66_203
Brad Hopfinger 65-72-66_203
Carl Yuan 66-70-67_203
Ben Griffin 66-70-67_203
Seonghyeon Kim 68-67-68_203
Tano Goya 66-69-68_203
Vince India 68-67-68_203
Justin Suh 65-69-69_203
John Augenstein 65-68-70_203
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-72-66_204
Sam Stevens 68-69-67_204
Jeremy Paul 68-69-67_204
Josh Teater 69-68-67_204
Peyton White 66-71-67_204
Spencer Ralston 70-66-68_204
Austin Eckroat 66-69-69_204
Paul Haley II 69-65-70_204
Garett Reband 67-71-67_205
Nelson Ledesma 68-70-67_205
Billy Tom Sargent 68-69-68_205
Nicholas Lindheim 66-71-68_205
Patrick Flavin 67-69-69_205
David Perkins 67-67-71_205
Steven Fisk 67-67-71_205
Harrison Endycott 71-67-68_206
Matt Atkins 67-71-68_206
Rhein Gibson 69-69-68_206
Luke Guthrie 70-67-69_206
Corey Pereira 70-67-69_206
Michael Kim 63-73-70_206
Ryan Linton 65-70-71_206
Ashton Van Horne 65-68-73_206
Marcelo Rozo 69-69-69_207
Will Gordon 64-74-69_207
T.J. Vogel 67-71-69_207
Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207
Michael Feagles 67-70-70_207
Kyle Westmoreland 67-69-71_207
Chandler Blanchet 66-70-71_207
Trey Shirley 71-67-70_208
Philip Knowles 69-69-70_208
Augusto Núñez 67-71-70_208
Chris Baker 71-66-71_208
Brian Smock 69-68-71_208
Xinjun Zhang 67-70-71_208
Kevin Roy 70-66-72_208
Nick Voke 65-70-73_208
Matt McCarty 67-68-73_208
Ryan McCormick 70-68-71_209
Jacob Bergeron 69-67-76_212
Brandon Matthews 66-70-78_214
