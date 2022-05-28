Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Blue Hills Country Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71
|Third Round
Davis Thompson 67-68-62_197 -16
Nick Hardy 64-68-65_197 -16
Harry Hall 65-67-65_197 -16
Christopher Petefish 65-66-68_199 -14
Mac Meissner 65-67-68_200 -13
Jimmy Stanger 66-67-67_200 -13
Trace Crowe 68-68-65_201 -12
Aaron Baddeley 65-71-65_201 -12
Brandon Crick 67-68-66_201 -12
Ben Martin 66-68-67_201 -12
Brandon Hoelzer 68-68-66_202 -11
Taylor Montgomery 67-68-67_202 -11
Trevor Cone 69-66-67_202 -11
Brad Brunner 67-65-70_202 -11
Dylan Meyer 69-69-65_203 -10
Kevin Yu 67-70-66_203 -10
Brad Hopfinger 65-72-66_203 -10
Carl Yuan 66-70-67_203 -10
Ben Griffin 66-70-67_203 -10
Seonghyeon Kim 68-67-68_203 -10
Tano Goya 66-69-68_203 -10
Vince India 68-67-68_203 -10
Justin Suh 65-69-69_203 -10
John Augenstein 65-68-70_203 -10
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-72-66_204 -9
Sam Stevens 68-69-67_204 -9
Jeremy Paul 68-69-67_204 -9
Josh Teater 69-68-67_204 -9
Peyton White 66-71-67_204 -9
Spencer Ralston 70-66-68_204 -9
Austin Eckroat 66-69-69_204 -9
Paul Haley II 69-65-70_204 -9
Garett Reband 67-71-67_205 -8
Nelson Ledesma 68-70-67_205 -8
Billy Tom Sargent 68-69-68_205 -8
Nicholas Lindheim 66-71-68_205 -8
Patrick Flavin 67-69-69_205 -8
David Perkins 67-67-71_205 -8
Steven Fisk 67-67-71_205 -8
Harrison Endycott 71-67-68_206 -7
Matt Atkins 67-71-68_206 -7
Rhein Gibson 69-69-68_206 -7
Luke Guthrie 70-67-69_206 -7
Corey Pereira 70-67-69_206 -7
Michael Kim 63-73-70_206 -7
Ryan Linton 65-70-71_206 -7
Ashton Van Horne 65-68-73_206 -7
Marcelo Rozo 69-69-69_207 -6
Will Gordon 64-74-69_207 -6
T.J. Vogel 67-71-69_207 -6
Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207 -6
Michael Feagles 67-70-70_207 -6
Kyle Westmoreland 67-69-71_207 -6
Chandler Blanchet 66-70-71_207 -6
Trey Shirley 71-67-70_208 -5
Philip Knowles 69-69-70_208 -5
Augusto Núñez 67-71-70_208 -5
Chris Baker 71-66-71_208 -5
Brian Smock 69-68-71_208 -5
Xinjun Zhang 67-70-71_208 -5
Kevin Roy 70-66-72_208 -5
Nick Voke 65-70-73_208 -5
Matt McCarty 67-68-73_208 -5
Ryan McCormick 70-68-71_209 -4
Jacob Bergeron 69-67-76_212 -1
Brandon Matthews 66-70-78_214 +1
