Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Par Scores

Saturday At The Blue Hills Country Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71 Third Round

Davis Thompson 67-68-62_197 -16

Nick Hardy 64-68-65_197 -16

Harry Hall 65-67-65_197 -16

Christopher Petefish 65-66-68_199 -14

Mac Meissner 65-67-68_200 -13

Jimmy Stanger 66-67-67_200 -13

Trace Crowe 68-68-65_201 -12

Aaron Baddeley 65-71-65_201 -12

Brandon Crick 67-68-66_201 -12

Ben Martin 66-68-67_201 -12

Brandon Hoelzer 68-68-66_202 -11

Taylor Montgomery 67-68-67_202 -11

Trevor Cone 69-66-67_202 -11

Brad Brunner 67-65-70_202 -11

Dylan Meyer 69-69-65_203 -10

Kevin Yu 67-70-66_203 -10

Brad Hopfinger 65-72-66_203 -10

Carl Yuan 66-70-67_203 -10

Ben Griffin 66-70-67_203 -10

Seonghyeon Kim 68-67-68_203 -10

Tano Goya 66-69-68_203 -10

Vince India 68-67-68_203 -10

Justin Suh 65-69-69_203 -10

John Augenstein 65-68-70_203 -10

Ted Potter, Jr. 66-72-66_204 -9

Sam Stevens 68-69-67_204 -9

Jeremy Paul 68-69-67_204 -9

Josh Teater 69-68-67_204 -9

Peyton White 66-71-67_204 -9

Spencer Ralston 70-66-68_204 -9

Austin Eckroat 66-69-69_204 -9

Paul Haley II 69-65-70_204 -9

Garett Reband 67-71-67_205 -8

Nelson Ledesma 68-70-67_205 -8

Billy Tom Sargent 68-69-68_205 -8

Nicholas Lindheim 66-71-68_205 -8

Patrick Flavin 67-69-69_205 -8

David Perkins 67-67-71_205 -8

Steven Fisk 67-67-71_205 -8

Harrison Endycott 71-67-68_206 -7

Matt Atkins 67-71-68_206 -7

Rhein Gibson 69-69-68_206 -7

Luke Guthrie 70-67-69_206 -7

Corey Pereira 70-67-69_206 -7

Michael Kim 63-73-70_206 -7

Ryan Linton 65-70-71_206 -7

Ashton Van Horne 65-68-73_206 -7

Marcelo Rozo 69-69-69_207 -6

Will Gordon 64-74-69_207 -6

T.J. Vogel 67-71-69_207 -6

Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207 -6

Michael Feagles 67-70-70_207 -6

Kyle Westmoreland 67-69-71_207 -6

Chandler Blanchet 66-70-71_207 -6

Trey Shirley 71-67-70_208 -5

Philip Knowles 69-69-70_208 -5

Augusto Núñez 67-71-70_208 -5

Chris Baker 71-66-71_208 -5

Brian Smock 69-68-71_208 -5

Xinjun Zhang 67-70-71_208 -5

Kevin Roy 70-66-72_208 -5

Nick Voke 65-70-73_208 -5

Matt McCarty 67-68-73_208 -5

Ryan McCormick 70-68-71_209 -4

Jacob Bergeron 69-67-76_212 -1

Brandon Matthews 66-70-78_214 +1

