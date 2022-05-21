RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 6:37 PM

Saturday
At Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Mo.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Third Round

Sam Stevens 69-67-65_201

MJ Daffue 65-71-66_202

Trevor Cone 65-67-70_202

Taylor Montgomery 66-70-67_203

Michael Feagles 65-69-69_203

Kevin Roy 68-67-69_204

Kyle Westmoreland 68-67-70_205

Tain Lee 68-71-67_206

Grayson Murray 70-67-70_207

Brandon Crick 69-68-70_207

Akshay Bhatia 71-67-70_208

Alvaro Ortiz 71-67-70_208

Austin Eckroat 69-73-67_209

Augusto Nunez 70-68-71_209

Seonghyeon Kim 69-68-72_209

Alexandre Rocha 67-70-72_209

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 71-69-70_210

Chandler Blanchet 70-70-70_210

Jeremy Paul 71-69-70_210

Josh Teater 68-70-72_210

Erik Barnes 69-72-70_211

David Kocher 68-71-72_211

Brent Grant 69-74-68_211

Philip Knowles 74-69-68_211

Scott Gutschewski 69-69-73_211

Harry Hall 71-71-70_212

Garett Reband 73-69-70_212

David Lingmerth 71-70-71_212

Quade Cummins 68-75-69_212

Michael Kim 68-70-74_212

Marcelo Rozo 70-67-75_212

Luis Gagne 71-71-71_213

Chase Parker 71-71-71_213

Will Gordon 75-67-71_213

Tanner Gore 71-70-72_213

Matt McCarty 69-74-70_213

Christopher Petefish 70-70-73_213

Paul Haley II 72-71-70_213

John Chin 72-72-69_213

John Augenstein 68-74-72_214

A.J. Crouch 69-73-72_214

Peter Kuest 72-70-72_214

Thomas Walsh 71-70-73_214

Nick Voke 70-71-73_214

George Cunningham 73-71-70_214

Tag Ridings 75-69-70_214

Jake Staiano 72-72-70_214

Tee-K Kelly 73-71-70_214

Luke Guthrie 71-71-73_215

Martin Flores 73-70-72_215

Ryan McCormick 73-66-76_215

Andrew Yun 72-71-72_215

T.J. Vogel 71-73-71_215

Andy Spencer 77-67-71_215

Nicolas Echavarria 68-74-74_216

Brandon Harkins 71-71-74_216

Zecheng Dou 70-73-73_216

Daniel Chopra 71-72-73_216

Michael Visacki 72-70-75_217

Nelson Ledesma 74-69-74_217

Cody Gribble 73-70-74_217

Xinjun Zhang 72-71-74_217

Spencer Ralston 71-73-73_217

Mark Anguiano 71-73-73_217

Blake Dyer 74-70-73_217

John VanDerLaan 71-71-76_218

Tom Whitney 70-72-76_218

KK Limbhasut 73-70-75_218

Jonathan Brightwell 70-73-75_218

Martin Contini 70-73-75_218

Rafael Campos 73-71-74_218

Steven Fisk 73-71-74_218

Sean O’Hair 73-71-75_219

Albin Choi 71-72-77_220

Alex Chiarella 72-68-80_220

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-70-77_220

Conner Godsey 71-73-77_221

Zack Sucher 72-72-79_223

