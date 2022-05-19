RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Klimala helps Red Bulls…

Klimala helps Red Bulls earn wild 3-3 draw with Fire

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls’ Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

Shaqiri’s third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie.

New York (5-2-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Lewis Morgan. Chicago got goals from Chris Mueller in the 38th minute and Wyatt Omsberg in the 49th to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Cameron Harper pulled the Red Bulls even with a goal in 58th minute.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up