KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 7:39 PM

Sunday

At The GC at Harbor Shores

Benton Harbor, Mich.

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71

Final Round

Steven Alker 64-72-69-63—268
Stephen Ames 68-66-67-70—271
Bernhard Langer 68-68-67-71—274
K.J. Choi 68-72-70-65—275
Paul Goydos 69-68-67-71—275
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-74-65-69—275
Mike Weir 65-71-67-72—275
Shane Bertsch 67-72-67-70—276
Brian Gay 68-68-69-71—276
Mark Hensby 67-75-67-67—276
Brandt Jobe 68-71-68-69—276
Colin Montgomerie 69-71-68-68—276
Alex Cejka 68-69-68-72—277
Darren Clarke 68-74-68-68—278
Ernie Els 67-70-70-71—278
Billy Mayfair 70-73-67-68—278
Thongchai Jaidee 70-70-66-73—279
Robert Karlsson 66-72-69-72—279
Tracy Phillips 69-68-70-72—279
Paul Broadhurst 72-69-71-68—280
Bob Estes 64-76-70-70—280
Ricardo Gonzalez 69-72-67-72—280
Padraig Harrington 68-70-68-74—280
Tim Herron 71-71-69-69—280
Thomas Levet 67-73-67-73—280
Tim Petrovic 69-70-70-71—280
Gene Sauers 67-73-66-74—280
Charlie Wi 70-73-67-70—280
Woody Austin 67-72-70-72—281
Chris DiMarco 67-74-69-71—281
Jerry Kelly 69-72-70-70—281
Kevin Sutherland 68-71-70-72—281
Retief Goosen 71-74-69-68—282
Scott McCarron 68-66-74-74—282
Duffy Waldorf 66-74-69-73—282
Y.E. Yang 71-71-69-71—282
Michael Allen 68-73-70-72—283
Olin Browne 70-74-71-69—284
Paul Claxton 65-77-73-70—285
Glen Day 69-75-72-69—285
Jeff Maggert 71-72-70-72—285
Rod Pampling 69-68-75-73—285
Thomas Goegele 72-72-76-66—286
James Kingston 69-71-73-73—286
Tom Lehman 72-71-71-72—286
Shaun Micheel 70-68-75-73—286
Dicky Pride 67-77-73-69—286
Paul Stankowski 70-71-72-73—286
Tim Weinhart 73-70-71-72—286
Roger Chapman 70-75-70-72—287
Joakim Haeggman 67-74-70-76—287
Stephen Leaney 70-75-74-68—287
David McKenzie 71-74-70-72—287
Omar Uresti 72-70-75-70—287
Michael Campbell 71-70-74-73—288
Joe Durant 70-74-75-69—288
Peter Fowler 70-72-72-74—288
David Frost 73-72-73-70—288
Kirk Triplett 70-75-72-71—288
Phillip Price 71-72-73-73—289
Corey Pavin 73-72-73-72—290
Brett Quigley 71-73-76-70—290
Gary Wolstenholme 69-74-73-75—291
Harrison Frazar 71-74-73-74—292
Jay Haas 72-71-75-74—292
Tim Fleming 71-74-71-77—293
Neal Lancaster 74-71-76-72—293
Scott Parel 71-74-80-68—293
Jeff Sluman 70-73-75-75—293
Stephen Dodd 68-72-80-75—295
Bob Sowards 68-74-78-75—295
Billy Andrade 72-72-76-77—297

