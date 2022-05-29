KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At The GC at Harbor Shores Benton Harbor, Mich. Purse: $3.3 million Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71 Final Round Steven…

Sunday

At The GC at Harbor Shores

Benton Harbor, Mich.

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71

Final Round

Steven Alker 64-72-69-63—268 Stephen Ames 68-66-67-70—271 Bernhard Langer 68-68-67-71—274 K.J. Choi 68-72-70-65—275 Paul Goydos 69-68-67-71—275 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-74-65-69—275 Mike Weir 65-71-67-72—275 Shane Bertsch 67-72-67-70—276 Brian Gay 68-68-69-71—276 Mark Hensby 67-75-67-67—276 Brandt Jobe 68-71-68-69—276 Colin Montgomerie 69-71-68-68—276 Alex Cejka 68-69-68-72—277 Darren Clarke 68-74-68-68—278 Ernie Els 67-70-70-71—278 Billy Mayfair 70-73-67-68—278 Thongchai Jaidee 70-70-66-73—279 Robert Karlsson 66-72-69-72—279 Tracy Phillips 69-68-70-72—279 Paul Broadhurst 72-69-71-68—280 Bob Estes 64-76-70-70—280 Ricardo Gonzalez 69-72-67-72—280 Padraig Harrington 68-70-68-74—280 Tim Herron 71-71-69-69—280 Thomas Levet 67-73-67-73—280 Tim Petrovic 69-70-70-71—280 Gene Sauers 67-73-66-74—280 Charlie Wi 70-73-67-70—280 Woody Austin 67-72-70-72—281 Chris DiMarco 67-74-69-71—281 Jerry Kelly 69-72-70-70—281 Kevin Sutherland 68-71-70-72—281 Retief Goosen 71-74-69-68—282 Scott McCarron 68-66-74-74—282 Duffy Waldorf 66-74-69-73—282 Y.E. Yang 71-71-69-71—282 Michael Allen 68-73-70-72—283 Olin Browne 70-74-71-69—284 Paul Claxton 65-77-73-70—285 Glen Day 69-75-72-69—285 Jeff Maggert 71-72-70-72—285 Rod Pampling 69-68-75-73—285 Thomas Goegele 72-72-76-66—286 James Kingston 69-71-73-73—286 Tom Lehman 72-71-71-72—286 Shaun Micheel 70-68-75-73—286 Dicky Pride 67-77-73-69—286 Paul Stankowski 70-71-72-73—286 Tim Weinhart 73-70-71-72—286 Roger Chapman 70-75-70-72—287 Joakim Haeggman 67-74-70-76—287 Stephen Leaney 70-75-74-68—287 David McKenzie 71-74-70-72—287 Omar Uresti 72-70-75-70—287 Michael Campbell 71-70-74-73—288 Joe Durant 70-74-75-69—288 Peter Fowler 70-72-72-74—288 David Frost 73-72-73-70—288 Kirk Triplett 70-75-72-71—288 Phillip Price 71-72-73-73—289 Corey Pavin 73-72-73-72—290 Brett Quigley 71-73-76-70—290 Gary Wolstenholme 69-74-73-75—291 Harrison Frazar 71-74-73-74—292 Jay Haas 72-71-75-74—292 Tim Fleming 71-74-71-77—293 Neal Lancaster 74-71-76-72—293 Scott Parel 71-74-80-68—293 Jeff Sluman 70-73-75-75—293 Stephen Dodd 68-72-80-75—295 Bob Sowards 68-74-78-75—295 Billy Andrade 72-72-76-77—297

