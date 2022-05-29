KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At The GC at Harbor Shores
Benton Harbor, Mich.
Purse: $3.3 million
Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71
Final Round
|Steven Alker
|64-72-69-63—268
|Stephen Ames
|68-66-67-70—271
|Bernhard Langer
|68-68-67-71—274
|K.J. Choi
|68-72-70-65—275
|Paul Goydos
|69-68-67-71—275
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-74-65-69—275
|Mike Weir
|65-71-67-72—275
|Shane Bertsch
|67-72-67-70—276
|Brian Gay
|68-68-69-71—276
|Mark Hensby
|67-75-67-67—276
|Brandt Jobe
|68-71-68-69—276
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-71-68-68—276
|Alex Cejka
|68-69-68-72—277
|Darren Clarke
|68-74-68-68—278
|Ernie Els
|67-70-70-71—278
|Billy Mayfair
|70-73-67-68—278
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-70-66-73—279
|Robert Karlsson
|66-72-69-72—279
|Tracy Phillips
|69-68-70-72—279
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-69-71-68—280
|Bob Estes
|64-76-70-70—280
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|69-72-67-72—280
|Padraig Harrington
|68-70-68-74—280
|Tim Herron
|71-71-69-69—280
|Thomas Levet
|67-73-67-73—280
|Tim Petrovic
|69-70-70-71—280
|Gene Sauers
|67-73-66-74—280
|Charlie Wi
|70-73-67-70—280
|Woody Austin
|67-72-70-72—281
|Chris DiMarco
|67-74-69-71—281
|Jerry Kelly
|69-72-70-70—281
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-71-70-72—281
|Retief Goosen
|71-74-69-68—282
|Scott McCarron
|68-66-74-74—282
|Duffy Waldorf
|66-74-69-73—282
|Y.E. Yang
|71-71-69-71—282
|Michael Allen
|68-73-70-72—283
|Olin Browne
|70-74-71-69—284
|Paul Claxton
|65-77-73-70—285
|Glen Day
|69-75-72-69—285
|Jeff Maggert
|71-72-70-72—285
|Rod Pampling
|69-68-75-73—285
|Thomas Goegele
|72-72-76-66—286
|James Kingston
|69-71-73-73—286
|Tom Lehman
|72-71-71-72—286
|Shaun Micheel
|70-68-75-73—286
|Dicky Pride
|67-77-73-69—286
|Paul Stankowski
|70-71-72-73—286
|Tim Weinhart
|73-70-71-72—286
|Roger Chapman
|70-75-70-72—287
|Joakim Haeggman
|67-74-70-76—287
|Stephen Leaney
|70-75-74-68—287
|David McKenzie
|71-74-70-72—287
|Omar Uresti
|72-70-75-70—287
|Michael Campbell
|71-70-74-73—288
|Joe Durant
|70-74-75-69—288
|Peter Fowler
|70-72-72-74—288
|David Frost
|73-72-73-70—288
|Kirk Triplett
|70-75-72-71—288
|Phillip Price
|71-72-73-73—289
|Corey Pavin
|73-72-73-72—290
|Brett Quigley
|71-73-76-70—290
|Gary Wolstenholme
|69-74-73-75—291
|Harrison Frazar
|71-74-73-74—292
|Jay Haas
|72-71-75-74—292
|Tim Fleming
|71-74-71-77—293
|Neal Lancaster
|74-71-76-72—293
|Scott Parel
|71-74-80-68—293
|Jeff Sluman
|70-73-75-75—293
|Stephen Dodd
|68-72-80-75—295
|Bob Sowards
|68-74-78-75—295
|Billy Andrade
|72-72-76-77—297
