Key hole in the third round at PGA Championship

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 8:38 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 498

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.26

RANK: 9

KEY FACT: Mito Pereira made a 27-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to shoot 69 and take a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris into the final round. Fitzpatrick made a 15-footer for birdie on the same long, uphill finishing hole to shoot 67 and get into the final group on Sunday.

