RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Sports » Key hole from the…

Key hole from the final round of the PGA Championship

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 17

YARDAGE: 301

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.59

RANK: 17

KEY FACT: Justin Thomas made his final birdie in regulation to reach 5-under par, the score that got him into a playoff. On the second of the three-hole aggregate playoff, he hit 3-wood to 35 feet for a two-putt birdie. Will Zalatoris missed the green to the right and failed to make his 8-foot birdie putt to fall one behind.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up