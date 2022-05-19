Key hole from opening day at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 9.
YARDAGE: 390.
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.10
RANK: 11
KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy made an 18-foot birdie for his first lead in a major since he won the 2014 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods needed two chips to get on the green, making bogey for a 74 that left him nine shots out of the lead.
