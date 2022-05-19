RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » Sports » Key hole from opening…

Key hole from opening day at PGA Championship

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 390.

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.10

RANK: 11

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy made an 18-foot birdie for his first lead in a major since he won the 2014 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods needed two chips to get on the green, making bogey for a 74 that left him nine shots out of the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up