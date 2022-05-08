RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII | Volunteers craft armor, camouflage
Home » Sports » Kenya's Kigen, Ethiopia's Borecha…

Kenya’s Kigen, Ethiopia’s Borecha win Prague marathon

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nobert Kigen of Kenya won the men’s title at the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Bekelech Borecha of Ethiopia was the fastest woman in the race.

Kigen crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 54 seconds, beating a pair of Ethiopian runners. Kelkile Woldaregay finished second in 2:08:30 with Yitayal Zerihun another 14 seconds back in third.

Borecha clocked her personal best of 2:22:56.

More that 10,000 runners participated in the race that had two editions cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up