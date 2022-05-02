RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Kentucky Derby Odds

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 10:38 PM

Field for Saturday’s 148th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10/1
2. Happy Jack Rafael Bejarano 30/1
3. Epicenter Joel Rosarui 7/2
4. Summer is Tomorrow Mickael Barzaloona 30/1
5. Smile Happy Corey Lanerie 20/1
6. Messier John Velazquez 8/1
7. Crown Pride Christopher Lemaire 20/1
8. Charge It Luis Saez 20/1
9. Tiz The Bomb Brian Hernandez, Jr. 30/1
10. Zandon Flavien Prat 3/1
11. Pioneer of Medina Joe Bravo 30/1
12. Taiba Mike Smith 12/1
13. Simplification Jose Ortiz 20/1
14. Barber Road Rey Gutierrez 30/1
15. White Abarrio Tyler Gaffalione 10/1
16. Cyberknife Florent Geroux 20/1
17. Classic Causeway Julien Leparoux 30/1
18. Tawny Port Ricardo Santana, Jr 30/1
19. Zozos Manny Franco 20/1
20. Ethereal Road Luis Contreras 30/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Todd Pletcher; 2. Doug O’Neill; 3. Steven Asmussen; 4. Bhupat 96seemar; 5. Kenneth G. McPeek; 6. Tim Yakteen; 7. Koichi Shintani; 8. Todd Pletcher; 9. Kenneth G. McPeek; 10. Chad C. Brown; 11. Todd Pletcher; 12. Tim Yakteen; 13. Antonio Sano; 14. John Alexander Ortiz; 15. Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.; 16. Brad H. Cox; 17. Brian A. Lynch; 18. Brad H. Cox; 19. Brad H. Cox; 20. D. Wayne Lukas.

Owners (by post position): 1. Donegal Racing; 2. Calumet Farm; 3. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 4. Burke, Michael Hilary and Burke, Negar; 5. Lucky Seven Stable; 6. Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Starlight Racing, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Masterson, Robert E. and Schoenfarber, Jay A; 7. Mr Teruya Yoshida; 8. Whisper Hill Farm LLC; 9. Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek); 10. Jeff Drown; 11. Sumaya U.S. Stable; 12. Zedan Racing Stables Inc; 13. Tami Bobo; 14. WSS Racing, LLC; 15. C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC; 16. Gold Square LLC; 17. Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M.; 18. Peachtree Stable; 19. Butzow, Barry and Joni; 20. Aaron Sones.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

