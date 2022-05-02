Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 148th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. Mo Donegal
|Irad
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|10/1
|2. Happy Jack
|Rafael
|Bejarano
|30/1
|3. Epicenter
|Joel
|Rosarui
|7/2
|4. Summer is Tomorrow
|Mickael
|Barzaloona
|30/1
|5. Smile Happy
|Corey
|Lanerie
|20/1
|6. Messier
|John
|Velazquez
|8/1
|7. Crown Pride
|Christopher
|Lemaire
|20/1
|8. Charge It
|Luis
|Saez
|20/1
|9. Tiz The Bomb
|Brian
|Hernandez,
|Jr.
|30/1
|10. Zandon
|Flavien
|Prat
|3/1
|11. Pioneer of Medina
|Joe
|Bravo
|30/1
|12. Taiba
|Mike
|Smith
|12/1
|13. Simplification
|Jose
|Ortiz
|20/1
|14. Barber Road
|Rey
|Gutierrez
|30/1
|15. White Abarrio
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|10/1
|16. Cyberknife
|Florent
|Geroux
|20/1
|17. Classic Causeway
|Julien
|Leparoux
|30/1
|18. Tawny Port
|Ricardo
|Santana,
|Jr
|30/1
|19. Zozos
|Manny
|Franco
|20/1
|20. Ethereal Road
|Luis
|Contreras
|30/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Todd Pletcher; 2. Doug O’Neill; 3. Steven Asmussen; 4. Bhupat 96seemar; 5. Kenneth G. McPeek; 6. Tim Yakteen; 7. Koichi Shintani; 8. Todd Pletcher; 9. Kenneth G. McPeek; 10. Chad C. Brown; 11. Todd Pletcher; 12. Tim Yakteen; 13. Antonio Sano; 14. John Alexander Ortiz; 15. Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.; 16. Brad H. Cox; 17. Brian A. Lynch; 18. Brad H. Cox; 19. Brad H. Cox; 20. D. Wayne Lukas.
Owners (by post position): 1. Donegal Racing; 2. Calumet Farm; 3. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 4. Burke, Michael Hilary and Burke, Negar; 5. Lucky Seven Stable; 6. Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Starlight Racing, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Masterson, Robert E. and Schoenfarber, Jay A; 7. Mr Teruya Yoshida; 8. Whisper Hill Farm LLC; 9. Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek); 10. Jeff Drown; 11. Sumaya U.S. Stable; 12. Zedan Racing Stables Inc; 13. Tami Bobo; 14. WSS Racing, LLC; 15. C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC; 16. Gold Square LLC; 17. Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M.; 18. Peachtree Stable; 19. Butzow, Barry and Joni; 20. Aaron Sones.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT
