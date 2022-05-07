RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Kentucky Derby Longshots

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 7:23 PM

Highest payoffs for winners of the Kentucky Derby since $2 mutuel bets began in 1911 with winner, year and price:

Donerail, 1913, $184.90

Rich Strike, 2022, $163.60

Country House, 2019, $132.40

Mine That Bird, 2009, $103.20

Giacomo, 2005, $102.60

Gallahadian, 1940, $72.40

Charismatic, 1999, $64.60

Proud Clarion, 1967, $62.20

Exterminator, 1918, $61.20

Dark Star, 1953, $51.80

Thunder Gulch, 1995, $51.00

