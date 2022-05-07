Kentucky Derby Chart

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022 1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $3,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds The Kentucky Derby Grade I…

12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022 1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $3,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds The Kentucky Derby Grade I 148th Running

<Horse WgtPP1/41/23/41MStrchFinJockeyOdds

Rich Strike 126 20 17-½ 18-1½ 18-2½ 15-1 3-1 1-¾ S.Leon 80.80 Epicenter 126 7 8-1 8-1½ 5-1 1-hd 1-1 2-¾ J.Rosario 4.10 Zandon 126 10 13-½ 11-1 9-hd 4-½ 2-3 3-2 P.Flavien 6.10 Simplification 126 13 15-1½ 15-3 15-½ 11-½ 4-hd 4-nk J.Ortiz 35.30 Mo Donegal 126 1 19-2 17-hd 17-hd 14-½ 8-1 5-1 I.Ortiz, Jr. 10.10 Barber Road 126 14 20 19-hd 14-½ 17-½ 9-hd 6-hd R.Gutierrez 60.40 Tawny Port 126 18 14-2 14-½ 14-1 7-hd 5-hd 7-5¼ R.Santana Jr. 80.50 Smile Happy 126 5 5-9½ 9-hd 10-1 5-1 6-hd 8-2½ C.Lanerie 14.10 Tiz the Bomb 126 9 16-4½ 16-2 16-2 16-½ 11-½ 9-3¼ B.Hernandez Jr. 31.00 Zozos 126 19 3-hd 3-hd 4-1 6-½ 13-½ 10-1¼ F.Manuel 48.70 Classic Causeway 126 17 12-hd 13-1½ 13-hd 13-hd 15-2 11-¾ J.Leparoux 78.90 Taiba 126 12 6-½ 5-½ 7-1 8-hd 12-1 12-½ M.Smith 5.80 Crown Pride 126 7 2-1½ 2-1 2-hd 3-1 10-1½ 13-¾ C.Lemaire 17.50 Happy Jack 126 2 18-hd 20 20 19-2½ 17-1 14-hd R.Bejarano 23.20 Messier 126 6 4-½ 14-1½ 1-hd 2-hd 7-2½ 15-¾ J.Velazquez 7.10 White Abarrio 126 15 10-hd 12-1½ 11-1 10-hd 14-1½ 16-8 T.Gaffalione 15.40 Charge It 126 8 7-2 7-hd 8-½ 12-hd 16-1¾ 17-14¼ L.Saez 16.00 Cyberknife 126 16 5-1 6-1½c 6-½ 9-hd 18-5 18-14¼ F.Geroux 14.90 Pioneer of Medina 126 11 11-1 10-½ 12-hd 20 20 19-17½ J.Bravo 55.90 Summer is Tommorrow 126 4 4-1½ 1-½ 3-1½ 18-1 19-6 20 M.Barzalona 36.80

(21) Rich Strike 163.60 74.20 29.40 (3) Epicenter 7.40 5.20 (10) Zandon 5.60

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5/7-5-9-3/8-10-21) 6 Correct Paid $161,630.86.

Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY 6-1-5-3/8-10-21) 6 Correct Paid $5,024.20.

$0.5 Pick 5 (5-9-3/8-21) 5 Correct Paid $247,215.65.

$0.5 Pick 4 (9-3/8-10-21) 4 Correct Paid $25,834.75.

$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 1-10-21) 3 Correct Paid $31,336.20.

$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 1-10-21) 2 Correct Paid $3,110.80.

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-9-21) 3 Correct Paid $29,166.90.

Future Wager (POOL 1 – 24) paid $3.40

Future Wager (POOL 2 – 24) paid $5.80

Future Wager (POOL 3 – 24) paid $6.00

Future Wager (POOL 4 – 24) paid $10.00

Future Wager (POOL 5 – 24) paid $39.00

Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA -24) paid $9.60

Future Wager (SIRE POOL 1 – 24) paid $12.00

$1 Superfecta (21-3-10-13) paid $321,500.10

$1 Super High Five (21-3-10-13-1) paid $741,018.90

$0.5 Trifecta (21-3-10) paid $7,435.55

$1 Daily Double (10-21) paid $1,364.90

$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 1-21) paid $973.20

Exacta (21-3) paid $4,101.20

Trainer: Eric Reed

Scratched: Ethereal Road, Rattle N Roll.

