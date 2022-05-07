Kentucky Derby Chart

|12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022
|1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $3,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds
|The Kentucky Derby Grade I 148th Running
<Horse WgtPP1/41/23/41MStrchFinJockeyOdds
|Rich Strike
|126
|20
|17-½
|18-1½
|18-2½
|15-1
|3-1
|1-¾
|S.Leon
|80.80
|Epicenter
|126
|7
|8-1
|8-1½
|5-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-¾
|J.Rosario
|4.10
|Zandon
|126
|10
|13-½
|11-1
|9-hd
|4-½
|2-3
|3-2
|P.Flavien
|6.10
|Simplification
|126
|13
|15-1½
|15-3
|15-½
|11-½
|4-hd
|4-nk
|J.Ortiz
|35.30
|Mo Donegal
|126
|1
|19-2
|17-hd
|17-hd
|14-½
|8-1
|5-1
|I.Ortiz,
|Jr.
|10.10
|Barber Road
|126
|14
|20
|19-hd
|14-½
|17-½
|9-hd
|6-hd
|R.Gutierrez
|60.40
|Tawny Port
|126
|18
|14-2
|14-½
|14-1
|7-hd
|5-hd
|7-5¼
|R.Santana
|Jr.
|80.50
|Smile Happy
|126
|5
|5-9½
|9-hd
|10-1
|5-1
|6-hd
|8-2½
|C.Lanerie
|14.10
|Tiz the Bomb
|126
|9
|16-4½
|16-2
|16-2
|16-½
|11-½
|9-3¼
|B.Hernandez
|Jr.
|31.00
|Zozos
|126
|19
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-1
|6-½
|13-½
|10-1¼
|F.Manuel
|48.70
|Classic Causeway
|126
|17
|12-hd
|13-1½
|13-hd
|13-hd
|15-2
|11-¾
|J.Leparoux
|78.90
|Taiba
|126
|12
|6-½
|5-½
|7-1
|8-hd
|12-1
|12-½
|M.Smith
|5.80
|Crown Pride
|126
|7
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-hd
|3-1
|10-1½
|13-¾
|C.Lemaire
|17.50
|Happy Jack
|126
|2
|18-hd
|20
|20
|19-2½
|17-1
|14-hd
|R.Bejarano
|23.20
|Messier
|126
|6
|4-½
|14-1½
|1-hd
|2-hd
|7-2½
|15-¾
|J.Velazquez
|7.10
|White Abarrio
|126
|15
|10-hd
|12-1½
|11-1
|10-hd
|14-1½
|16-8
|T.Gaffalione
|15.40
|Charge It
|126
|8
|7-2
|7-hd
|8-½
|12-hd
|16-1¾
|17-14¼
|L.Saez
|16.00
|Cyberknife
|126
|16
|5-1
|6-1½c
|6-½
|9-hd
|18-5
|18-14¼
|F.Geroux
|14.90
|Pioneer of Medina
|126
|11
|11-1
|10-½
|12-hd
|20
|20
|19-17½
|J.Bravo
|55.90
|Summer is Tommorrow
|126
|4
|4-1½
|1-½
|3-1½
|18-1
|19-6
|20
|M.Barzalona
|36.80
___
|(21)
|Rich
|Strike
|163.60
|74.20
|29.40
|(3)
|Epicenter
|7.40
|5.20
|(10)
|Zandon
|5.60
___
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5/7-5-9-3/8-10-21) 6 Correct Paid $161,630.86.
Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY 6-1-5-3/8-10-21) 6 Correct Paid $5,024.20.
$0.5 Pick 5 (5-9-3/8-21) 5 Correct Paid $247,215.65.
$0.5 Pick 4 (9-3/8-10-21) 4 Correct Paid $25,834.75.
$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 1-10-21) 3 Correct Paid $31,336.20.
$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 1-10-21) 2 Correct Paid $3,110.80.
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-9-21) 3 Correct Paid $29,166.90.
Future Wager (POOL 1 – 24) paid $3.40
Future Wager (POOL 2 – 24) paid $5.80
Future Wager (POOL 3 – 24) paid $6.00
Future Wager (POOL 4 – 24) paid $10.00
Future Wager (POOL 5 – 24) paid $39.00
Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA -24) paid $9.60
Future Wager (SIRE POOL 1 – 24) paid $12.00
$1 Superfecta (21-3-10-13) paid $321,500.10
$1 Super High Five (21-3-10-13-1) paid $741,018.90
$0.5 Trifecta (21-3-10) paid $7,435.55
$1 Daily Double (10-21) paid $1,364.90
$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 1-21) paid $973.20
Exacta (21-3) paid $4,101.20
Trainer: Eric Reed
Scratched: Ethereal Road, Rattle N Roll.
