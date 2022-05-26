RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
Home » Sports » Karros, UCLA beat Washington…

Karros, UCLA beat Washington 14-8 in Pac-12 Tournament

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Karros went 5-for-5 with four RBIs, Michael Curialle was 4-for-6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and UCLA beat Washington 14-8 Thursday night to avoid elimination from the Pac-12 Tournament.

Daylen Reyes hit a two-out double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Curialle singled to left-center to give No. 3 seed UCLA (36-21) the lead for good at 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning.

The Bruins play second-seeded Oregon State vs. No. 6 seed California in a loser-out game Friday.

Curialle and Karros each had two of UCLA’s season-high seven doubles.

Coby Morales hit a two-run home run to right-center to give No. 7 seed Washington (30-26) a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Curialle and Ethan Gourson hit back-to-back two-out singles — the second of which scored Jake Palmer from second base — and Karros drove them in with a double to right-center to make it 4-3 in the top of the third.

Reyes scored on a double by Curialle in the top of the fifth and, after a single by Gourson move Curialle to third, Karros hit a two-RBI single to left-center to give UCLA a three-run lead. Cam Clayton’s two-out single drove in Cole Miller and Josh Urps followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-all in the bottom of the inning.

Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea each hit a solo home run for the Huskies.

Karros is 8-for-8 with a walk in two Pac-12 Tournament games.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up