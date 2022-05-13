Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €5,415,410 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Friday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-4, 6-2.

