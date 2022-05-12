RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine | Mariupol spouses: Pope Francis is last hope
Home » Sports » Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,480,234

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (13), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, def. Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up