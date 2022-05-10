RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Putin doesn't mention Ukraine on Victory Day | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms
Home » Sports » Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 6:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €1,480,234

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up