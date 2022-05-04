RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Indian Olympic athlete Kaur tests positive for steroid

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 1:21 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who placed sixth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

The AIU said Kaur has been provisionally suspended while the doping case is investigated.

Kaur tested positive for stanozolol — the steroid most famously used by sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics — in a case the AIU dated to March 29.

The 26-year-old athlete placed sixth in Tokyo last August, less than two meters out of the medals in a competition won by Valarie Allman of the United States.

Kaur had set an India women’s record of 66.59 meters competing in her home country several weeks before the Olympics.

Her Olympic result likely will not be affected by the doping case.

