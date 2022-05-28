RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Hurtado lifts Columbus to…

Hurtado lifts Columbus to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Hurtado scored in the 45th minute, assisted by Derrick Etienne, to put the Crew (4-5-4) up 2-0.

The Crew grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first minute on a goal by Jonathan Mensah.

Dom Dwyer scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time for United (4-5-4).

United outshot the Crew 19-7, but the Crew had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room made eight saves for the Crew.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up