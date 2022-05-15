RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Horsfield wins Soudal Open for 3rd European tour title

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:10 PM

ANTWERP, Belgoum (AP) — English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes on Sunday.

His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.

Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.

Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

