Hoosier Brehmer’s 4-hitter eliminates Illini in Big Ten 8-1

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 10:06 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bradley Brehmer pitched a complete game four-hitter and eighth-seeded Indiana scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate fourth-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

The Hoosiers (26-31) bounced back from a heart-breaking 11-inning loss to top-seeded Maryland to face the loser of the Michigan-Maryland game on Saturday.

Brehmer (5-4), a senior transfer from Wright State, had his best outing for the Hoosiers, holding the Illini (31-22) to a sixth-inning run that tied the game 1-1, a tie his teammates quickly broke with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter.

Five different players drove in a run in the eighth when Indiana used four hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter to break it open.

Phillip Glasser finished with two hits and two runs batted in, Carter Mathison drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Doanes scored twice.

