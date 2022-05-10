|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Everett (Seattle)
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Everett 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Everett 5, Vancouver 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Hillsboro 3, Eugene 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Hillsboro 4, Eugene 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tri-City at Spokane, 2, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Vancouver 13, Everett 8
Spokane 6, Tri-City 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Spokane 5, Tri-City 4, 2nd game
Eugene 10, Hillsboro 5, 8 innings
|Monday’s Games
Eugene 5, Vancouver 1, susp. top of 4th inning
|Tuesday’s Games
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
