High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 12:11 PM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Colorado) 15 10 .600
Eugene (San Francisco) 13 11 .542
Vancouver (Toronto) 13 12 .520 2
Hillsboro (Arizona) 13 13 .500
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 11 13 .458
Everett (Seattle) 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Everett 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Everett 5, Vancouver 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Hillsboro 3, Eugene 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Hillsboro 4, Eugene 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tri-City at Spokane, 2, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 13, Everett 8

Spokane 6, Tri-City 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Spokane 5, Tri-City 4, 2nd game

Eugene 10, Hillsboro 5, 8 innings

Monday’s Games

Eugene 5, Vancouver 1, susp. top of 4th inning

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

