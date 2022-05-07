RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball…

Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball title, sweeping Long Beach State

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16 1/2 points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night to win its second straight NCAA men’s volleyball title.

Hawaii (27-5), which also swept BYU last year in the final, hit at least .400 in each set.

Alex Nikolov had 20 kills. Spencer Oliver added 11 kills for Long Beach State.

LBSU (21-6) — which beat the Rainbow Warriors in four games to win its second straight championship in 2019 — hit .304 overall after hitting .355 in the first set.

Jakob Thelle had 31 assists and Dimitrios Mouchlias added 11 kills for Hawaii.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up