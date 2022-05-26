Graham slams Oklahoma past West Virginia in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Peyton Graham hit a grand slam to cap a five-run second inning and No. 3 seed…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Peyton Graham hit a grand slam to cap a five-run second inning and No. 3 seed Oklahoma turned back No. 6 seed West Virginia 6-4 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Oklahoma (34-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas Tech in the double-elimination event on Thursday. West Virginia (32-21) will play an elimination game against Kansas State on Thursday.

The Sooners’ big inning started when Wallace Clark singled leading off and walks to Jackson Nicklaus and Kendall Pettis loaded the bases with one out. John Spikeman singled to drive in the first run ahead of Graham’s 12th home run of the season.

The Sooners added a run in the bottom of the fourth. Blake Robertson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Tanner Tredaway to make it 6-0.

Graham stepped to the plate with one out in the seventh after Oklahoma loaded the bases on walks, but his chance at a second slam ended when he struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch from Zach Ottinger.

The Mountaineers scored a run in the eighth when J.J. Wetherholt led off with a single, moved to third on a double by McGwire Holbrook and scored on a wild pitch.

Grant Hussey hit his team-high 11th home run — a solo shot with one out in the ninth. Oklahoma reliever Trevin Michael made things interesting — surrendering a two-out, two-run homer to Wetherholt upon entering the game before striking out Victor Scott II to close out the win.

