Glass falls on NHL official working Bruins penalty box

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 8:54 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box.

Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official, who was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans.

The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.

