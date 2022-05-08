RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Galaxy edge Austin 1-0, move into second place in West

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 9:56 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Delgado drilled a shot just inside the left post from 35 yards out in the 6th minute and Jonathan Bond made it stand up to lead the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC in MLS action on Sunday.

The victory vaults the Galaxy (7-3-1) over Austin (6-3-2) and into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind front-running LAFC.

Austin had a 12-9 advantage in shots, but the Galaxy had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Bond saved all three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Andrew Tarbell saved four of the five shots he faced for Austin.

Austin nearly scored the equalizer in the 89th minute, but Sebastian Driussi had a free kick bounce off the post. Driussi just missed connecting with Danny Hoesen in the 90th.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

