French Open Results

Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Madison Keys (22), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.
