French Open Results

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Madison Keys (22), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.

