RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up