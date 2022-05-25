French Open Results

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 6:15 AM

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Jil Teichmann (23), Switzerland, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Emma Raducanu (12), Britain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. James Duckworth, Australia, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (10), Britain, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 6-2.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-2.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Constant Lestienne and Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (14), Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (16), Australia, 6-2, 7-5.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi (6), Chile, 6-2, 6-4.

