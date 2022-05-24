French Open lookahead: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY The star-studded top half of the men’s bracket moves into the second round on…

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The star-studded top half of the men’s bracket moves into the second round on Day 4 at Roland Garros, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all on the schedule. Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen, 13-time champion Nadal will close the day in Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session by facing Corentin Moutet, and 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022, meets Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne-Mathieu. No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev is also due to play, taking on Sebastian Baez in Chatrier in the afternoon. The most intriguing women’s matchup will follow in the main stadium: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 3 Paola Badosa beat Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-0; No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka beat Chloe Paquet 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 11 Jessica Pegula beat Qiang Wang 6-2, 6-4; No. 19 Simona Halep beat Nastasja Schunk 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Men’s First Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Musetti 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2; No. 8 Casper Ruud beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0); Holger Rune beat No. 14 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

STAT OF THE DAY

22 — Consecutive first-round victories at Grand Slam tournaments for No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova, a two-time major finalist who came back to beat Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“At this point, it’s just funny. You’re 0-6 somewhere, it just becomes comical. I make quarters of Slams. I beat good guys in Slams. It’s not like I’m a guy who doesn’t do well in big events.” — No. 24 seed Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., who earned his first French Open victory in seven appearances by defeating Benjamin Bonzi of France 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

