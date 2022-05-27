RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Florida boots Arkansas from SEC Tournament 7-5

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 2:55 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jac Caglione had a two-run single and a solo homer, No. 9 hitter Colby Halter had an RBI single and a solo shot and No. 7 seed Florida held off No. 3 seed Arkansas 7-5 in an elimination game at the SEC Tournament on Saturday.

Florida (37-21) will play an elimination game on Saturday against the loser of Friday’s game between No. 2 seed Texas A&M and No. 11 seed Alabama.

The Gators grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Ty Evans led off with a single, Jud Fabian followed with a double and Caglianone hit the first pitch he saw up the middle to score both runners.

Florida upped its lead with a three-run fifth. Caglianone led off with a home run. Halter homered with two outs and Langford followed with a walk that ended the day for Razorbacks starter Connor Noland (5-5). Sterlin Thompson greeted reliever Evan Taylor with a single and BT Riopelle doubled in Langford for a 5-0 lead.

Arkansas pulled within 5-2 on back-to-back home runs by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner leading off the sixth, spelling the end for Florida starter Nick Pogue (4-3).

Florida answered with two runs of its own — a lead-off home run by Fabian and Halter’s RBI single — to go up 7-2.

Braydon Webb hit a two-run homer in a three-run ninth for Arkansas (38-20) to make things interesting.

