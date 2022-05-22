RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Ferreira propels Dynamo to 3-0 victory over Galaxy

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 10:22 PM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira notched a goal and two assists and Steve Clark turned away all nine shots he faced as the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Ferreira staked the Dynamo (5-5-3) to an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Ferreira notched assists in the second half on goals by Tyler Pasher in the 58th minute and Thorleifur Úlfarsson in the 62nd.

The Galaxy (6-5-2) outshot the Dynamo 16-13 and had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved five of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.

