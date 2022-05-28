RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Home » Sports » Fan violence outside Stade…

Fan violence outside Stade de France before CL final

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — There have been sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the Stade de France for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium with kickoff only 40 minutes away.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up