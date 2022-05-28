Fan violence outside Stade de France before CL final

PARIS (AP) — There have been sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to…

PARIS (AP) — There have been sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the Stade de France for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium with kickoff only 40 minutes away.

