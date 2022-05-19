Everton safe, last relegation spot between Burnley and Leeds

LONDON (AP) — Everton’s stay in the top division will extend to 69 years after preserving its Premier League place…

LONDON (AP) — Everton’s stay in the top division will extend to 69 years after preserving its Premier League place with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to a second-half comeback on Thursday.

Instead it will be only Burnley and Leeds trying to avoid being the third and final team relegated in the final round of the season on Sunday.

Everton looked doomed to be joining a three-team relegation scrap when trailing at halftime through goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew. But the recovery was started by Michael Keane nine minutes into the second half, Richarlison leveled in the 75th minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed Everton in front in the 85th to spark an invasion of the field by the home fans.

The game resumed to completion and Everton supporters spilled onto the turf again to celebrate Frank Lampard’s team staying in the Premier League.

Burnley managed to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of Leeds by drawing 1-1 at Aston Villa. Leeds is in the bottom three due to having an inferior goal difference.

The relegation rivals both face teams on Sunday with nothing to play for, with Leeds at Brentford and Burnley hosting Newcastle.

Chelsea will head into the finale with third place already secured by drawing 1-1 with Leicester on Thursday.

