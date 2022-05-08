RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Escobar scores tying goal for LAFC in 2-2 tie with Union

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 1:13 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Franco Escobar scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Escobar scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute for LAFC (7-1-2).

LAFC also got one goal from Kwadwo Opoku.

Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza scored one goal each for the Union (5-1-4).

LAFC outshot the Union 16-9, with six shots on goal to two for the Union.

Andre Blake had four saves for the Union.

Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits the Colorado Rapids and the Union host the New York Red Bulls.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

