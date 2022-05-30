RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Edoardo Molinari 2nd vice-captain in Europe’s Ryder Cup team

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 7:54 AM

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Henrik Stenson checked out the Italian course staging next year’s Ryder Cup for the first time since being appointed as captain of the European team.

He had a couple of assistants with him at the Marco Simone course outside Rome, too.

Edoardo Molinari, an Italian golfer, was named Monday as the second vice captain. Thomas Bjorn, a former captain, had already been handed an assistant role this month.

“We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team,” Molinari said about his previous conversations with Stenson, “but I never expected this.”

Molinari said he thought Stenson was joking.

“We’ve known each other for so many years and he’s always been a person who jokes a lot,” Molinari said. “For an Italian player, though, this is beyond any dream. When I started playing golf, I never thought I’d get to this point.”

Molinari and his younger brother, Francesco, were part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

