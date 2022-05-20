Defending champ Ruud and Sousa advance to Geneva Open final

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets…

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals on Friday.

The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American, who is ranked No. 18.

Ruud took the only break-point chance of the match at 5-5 in the second set then sealed the win with back-to-back aces. Ruud had just four aces compared to 12 for Opelka.

Ruud has hit form approaching the French Open that starts on Sunday, also reaching the semifinals of the Masters event in Rome last week.

Sousa advanced to his first clay-court final since 2018 by beating Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2. Sousa was a runner-up at Geneva seven years ago.

